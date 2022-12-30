Prime Medicine (PRME) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Prime Medicine Inc (Symbol: PRME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.04, changing hands as high as $20.14 per share. Prime Medicine Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRME's low point in its 52 week range is $14.52 per share, with $21.7301 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.79.

