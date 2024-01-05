Prime Medicine Names Allan Reine New CFO

(RTTNews) - Prime Medicine, Inc. (PRME), a biotechnology company, on Friday announced that it has appointed Allan Reine as its new chief financial officer, effective January 17.

Reine takes over from interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer Carman Alenson.

Allan Reine was the finance chief of Foghorn Therapeutics and at Pieris Pharmaceuticals previously.

In pre-market activity, Prime Medicine shares are trading at $9.07, up 0.67% on the Nasdaq.

