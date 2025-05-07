PRIME MEDICINE Earnings Preview: Recent $PRME Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PRIME MEDICINE ($PRME) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,069,857 and earnings of -$0.33 per share.
PRIME MEDICINE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of PRIME MEDICINE stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,055,061 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,089,571
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,234,996 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,606,188
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 1,070,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,124,400
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 896,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,619,123
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 694,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,026,480
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 433,653 shares (+96.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,266,266
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 323,669 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $945,113
