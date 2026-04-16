Prime Medicine Appoints Svetlana Makhni As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Prime Medicine, Inc. (PRME), a developer of a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, said on Thursday that it has appointed Svetlana Makhni as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Prime Medicine, Makhni served as CFO of Marengo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Previously, she worked as CFO of Escient Pharmaceuticals and CFO and Head of Operations at Bierman ABA.

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