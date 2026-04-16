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Prime Medicine Appoints Svetlana Makhni As Chief Financial Officer

April 16, 2026 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prime Medicine, Inc. (PRME), a developer of a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, said on Thursday that it has appointed Svetlana Makhni as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Prime Medicine, Makhni served as CFO of Marengo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Previously, she worked as CFO of Escient Pharmaceuticals and CFO and Head of Operations at Bierman ABA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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