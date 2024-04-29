Prime Medicine Announces FDA Clearance Of IND Application For Pm359 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Prime Medicine, Inc. (PRME) announced the FDA has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug application for PM359 for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease, enabling the company to initiate global Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the United States. Prime Medicine expects to report initial clinical data from the study in 2025.

Keith Gottesdiener, CEO of Prime Medicine, said: "Based on data from our preclinical studies, we believe PM359 has the potential to sufficiently correct a prevalent disease-causing mutation of CGD, leading to amelioration of disease for these patients. We look forward to the planned initiation of our Phase 1/2 trial and further determining the potential therapeutic impact of PM359 in patients with this devastating disease."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.