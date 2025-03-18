News & Insights

BioTech

Prime Medicine Advances AATD Program With Prime Editing For Potential Curative Treatment

March 18, 2025 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prime Medicine, Inc.(PRME), Tuesday announced the initiation of its preclinical program for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency or AATD using its proprietary Prime Editing platform.

This program marks the first clinical application of Prime Medicine's liver-focused gene editing approach.

The program aims to investigate the potential of Prime Editing to precisely correct the E342K or Pi*Z mutation in the SERPINA1 gene, which causes AATD.

Preclinical studies have demonstrated up to 72 percent correction of the mutation in liver cells, leading to the restoration of normal levels of AAT protein in the bloodstream, addressing both lung and liver manifestations of the disease.

Prime Medicine expects to file an IND and/or CTA in mid-2026, advancing this program towards clinical trials.

This milestone represents a significant step forward for Prime Medicine as it seeks to provide a potential curative treatment for AATD, a genetic disorder with no current disease-modifying or curative treatments available.

This announcement underscores Prime Medicine's commitment to utilizing its Prime Editing technology to develop targeted, one-time curative therapies for genetic diseases.

Currently, PRME is trading at $1.75 up by 0.57 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.