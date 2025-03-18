Prime Medicine Advances AATD Program With Prime Editing For Potential Curative Treatment

(RTTNews) - Prime Medicine, Inc.(PRME), Tuesday announced the initiation of its preclinical program for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency or AATD using its proprietary Prime Editing platform.

This program marks the first clinical application of Prime Medicine's liver-focused gene editing approach.

The program aims to investigate the potential of Prime Editing to precisely correct the E342K or Pi*Z mutation in the SERPINA1 gene, which causes AATD.

Preclinical studies have demonstrated up to 72 percent correction of the mutation in liver cells, leading to the restoration of normal levels of AAT protein in the bloodstream, addressing both lung and liver manifestations of the disease.

Prime Medicine expects to file an IND and/or CTA in mid-2026, advancing this program towards clinical trials.

This milestone represents a significant step forward for Prime Medicine as it seeks to provide a potential curative treatment for AATD, a genetic disorder with no current disease-modifying or curative treatments available.

This announcement underscores Prime Medicine's commitment to utilizing its Prime Editing technology to develop targeted, one-time curative therapies for genetic diseases.

Currently, PRME is trading at $1.75 up by 0.57 percent on the Nasdaq.

