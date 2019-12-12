Prime Free Same-Day Delivery From Amazon In Select Areas

(RTTNews) - Amazon said that Prime members in select areas can shop a number of items until Christmas Eve and receive them on the same day itself with Prime free same-day delivery and free two-hour delivery.

The option is available through Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. In addition to groceries, Prime members in select cities can shop Amazon Fresh for tens of thousands of items across dozens of categories, including Amazon devices, toys, gifts and, wrapping supplies.

Prime members can also avail free one-day delivery with no minimum purchase on more than 10 million items, including toys and electronics, home, and fashion. The offer is valid until December 23.

Amazon has also released the shipping cut-off dates for this year's holiday shopping.

The last day for all customers to order and get free delivery on purchases of $25 or more is December 14, while December 18 is the last day for Prime members to order items eligible for standard shipping.

The last day to order tens of millions of items, free for Prime members, is December 22. Prime members in select areas can take advantage of same-day delivery on orders of more than $35. However, the orders must be placed by 9.30 am local time.

Prime members can also have a last chance for free two-hour delivery on December 24, if the order is placed by 5 p.m. local time for Whole Foods Market and 8 p.m. local time for Amazon Fresh. In select locations, the orders for Whole Foods Markets need to be placed by 3 p.m.

Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, and Amazon 4-star stores will be open on Christmas Eve, while online purchases of Amazon Gift Cards and Amazon Prime subscriptions can be done until Christmas Day.

Customers can choose to have their holiday orders delivered to a self-service Amazon Locker in over 900 cities and towns across the U.S., including Whole Foods Market locations, at no additional cost.

This holiday season, customers can also opt to pick up their Amazon packages in-store at any Amazon Counter partner locations across the U.S.

The return window has been extended until January 31, 2020, for items purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2019.

