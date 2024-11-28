Prime Financial Group Updates Constitution After Shareholder Approval

Prime Financial Group Limited (AU:PFG) has released an update.

Prime Financial Group Limited has announced an amendment to its company constitution following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting. This move aligns with ASX regulations, reflecting the company’s commitment to governance and compliance. Investors will be watching how these changes might influence Prime’s operations across its advisory and asset management services.

