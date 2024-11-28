Prime Financial Group Reports Strong AGM Results

Prime Financial Group Limited (AU:PFG) has released an update.
Prime Financial Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. The company, which specializes in advisory, wealth management, and asset management, continues to operate robustly across its core locations in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. This outcome reflects confidence in Prime’s strategic direction and management team.
