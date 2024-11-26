Prime Financial Group Lists New Shares on ASX

Prime Financial Group Limited (AU:PFG) has released an update.
Prime Financial Group Limited has announced the quotation of 300,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 26, 2024. This move comes as the company exercises its options and converts other securities, potentially increasing its market presence. Investors may find this development indicative of the company’s growth strategies and financial health.
