Prime Financial Group Lists New Shares on ASX

Prime Financial Group Limited (AU:PFG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prime Financial Group Limited has announced the quotation of 300,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 26, 2024. This move comes as the company exercises its options and converts other securities, potentially increasing its market presence. Investors may find this development indicative of the company’s growth strategies and financial health.

For further insights into AU:PFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.