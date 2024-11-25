News & Insights

Prime Financial Group Eyes Strategic Asset Management Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prime Financial Group Limited (AU:PFG) has released an update.

Prime Financial Group Limited is in the process of negotiating the acquisition of a Melbourne-based company specializing ininvestment researchand asset management. This acquisition, if completed, is expected to significantly boost Prime’s revenue in the fiscal year 2025 by integrating operational and client synergies. The deal is currently under due diligence and, if successful, will be financed primarily through cash and shares over a three-year period.

