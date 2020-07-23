Prime Factor Capital Is Shutting Down: Lack of Capital Cited as Prime Factor

Prime Factor Capital has exited the cryptocurrency investments game less than a year after becoming the first regulated British crypto hedge fund to gain approval.

The alternative assets manager failed to attract many institutional investors during its two-year run (it was founded in 2018), according to a report by Financial News, and is shutting down completely.

Founded by BlackRock alumni, the firm became Britainâs first approved crypto hedge fund in July 2019 when it secured a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) license to manage in excess of 100 million euros.Â

That wasnât enough to lure big-fish investors, however, and neither was the firmâs claim to deliver existing clients a 4% average monthly return, CEO Nic Niedermowwe told Financial News.

FCA records show that Prime Factor Capitalâs authorization expired on June 25.

