Prime Drink Group Expands with New Media Division

Dominion Water Reserves (TSE:PRME) has released an update.
Prime Drink Group is acquiring Olivier Primeau’s media assets and Midway Group’s marketing division to establish Prime Influence Media, a new entity focused on integrated marketing. This strategic move aims to consolidate Prime’s marketing efforts and boost sales across its beverage brands by enhancing consumer engagement through cohesive campaigns.
