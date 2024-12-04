Prime Drink Group Expands with New Media Division

Dominion Water Reserves (TSE:PRME) has released an update.

Prime Drink Group is acquiring Olivier Primeau’s media assets and Midway Group’s marketing division to establish Prime Influence Media, a new entity focused on integrated marketing. This strategic move aims to consolidate Prime’s marketing efforts and boost sales across its beverage brands by enhancing consumer engagement through cohesive campaigns.

