Prime Dividend Corp. Announces Monthly Dividends

November 20, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Prime Dividend Cl A (TSE:PDV) has released an update.

Prime Dividend Corp. announces its monthly dividends for Class A and Preferred shares, with Class A shareholders receiving $0.06617 per share and Preferred shareholders $0.06667 per share, payable on December 10, 2024. The company continues to offer a stable yield of 10% for Class A shares based on the volume-weighted average market price. Prime Dividend invests in a diverse portfolio of high-yielding Canadian companies, including major banks and financial corporations.

