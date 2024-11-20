Prime Dividend Corp. Announces Monthly Dividends

Prime Dividend Cl A (TSE:PDV) has released an update.

Prime Dividend Corp. announces its monthly dividends for Class A and Preferred shares, with Class A shareholders receiving $0.06617 per share and Preferred shareholders $0.06667 per share, payable on December 10, 2024. The company continues to offer a stable yield of 10% for Class A shares based on the volume-weighted average market price. Prime Dividend invests in a diverse portfolio of high-yielding Canadian companies, including major banks and financial corporations.

