Prime Day: Best Sales Beyond Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you probably already know about all the great deals available October 10 and 11 for Prime members. Amazon offers countless bargains on dozens of items every day, and on Prime Day, those items often come with even bigger discounts. But what you may not realize is that Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering discounts right now.

If you’re shopping, but choose to support other big-box retailers or small businesses, check out several highlights that may come as a surprise.

What's on sale?

Walmart. Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sale , going on now through October 12, features up to 60% off on a huge selection of products, including electronics, fashion, tech, home goods and more. Flash sales offer even deeper discounts — up to 65% — off many products

Best Buy. Happening right now, Best Buy is offering a two-day Flash Sale on dozens of items, including Mac laptops and iPads, Windows laptops, headphones, appliances and more. But if you want to cash in on these specials, you have to act fast because the sale only goes on through 11:59 pm CT Wednesday night October 11.

REI. Members can take advantage of discounts on more than 140 items at REI , a community with more than 23 million lifetime members. As a member, you’ll receive up to 30% off select cold-weather styles from Brooks, NorthFace, La Sportiva REI-Coop and more. REI doesn’t list a deadline to take advantage of these deals, but it’s smart to hurry as the products go fast.

Lowe's. Looking for deep discounts on home goods? Lowe's has a sale running through 11:59 pm Wednesday. Get 75% off select appliances and floor care, 55% off decorative lighting, 50% off furniture as well as smart home, security and multimedia devices, and 35% off outdoor power equipment.

Wayfair. This online giant is having a 72-hour clear out to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Although you can find deals at Wayfair almost any time of the year, during this 72-hour period, you’ll get between 40% and 50% off select items in many categories, such as home office furniture, kids bedroom furniture, living room seating and more.

Macy's. During Macy’s epic two-day sale, dubbed Macy’s Holiday Early Access sale, going on now through October 11, you can score on dozens of items, including jewelry, clothing, shoes and boots and so much more. Spend over $25, and get free shipping.

Urban Outfitters. Amazon sells the brand on its site, but right now, you can get an extra 40% off sale items on the Urban Outfitters website.

Casper. Looking for a premium Casper mattress? Use code OCT25 and get up to 50% off sitewide through Oct. 31.

Tommy John. Known for “the most comfortable underwear on the planet,” Tommy John is offering up to 70% off select styles during its warehouse sale, going on now through Sunday, October 15.

Petsmart. Furry friends deserve great deals too. Now through October 15, save an extra 25% off on thousands of pet favorites at Petsmart with code SAVE20.

Petco. The pet retailer's so-called "Early Black Friday" sale runs through Wednesday night at 11:59 pm. Get 50% off storewide products and 30% off Bootique Halloween costumes and toys in store and online at Petco.

WWE Shop. If you want a good deal, brother, and you’re ready to rumble, check out the WWE shop right now for 25% off your purchase using the SUPERSTAR coupon code at checkout. Sale ends at 11:59 pm on October 11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.