Primary Health Properties Responds To Assura Board's Offer Review

(RTTNews) - Primary Health Properties Plc (PHPRF.PK), Wednesday announced its disagreement over British property firm Assura plc's assessment of the company's offer announced on May 16, 2025.

The announcement comes after a cash offer made by Sana Bidco Limited for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Assura.

The company explained that the Government's recently announced spending review for the next three years will be beneficial for both PHP and Assura businesses.

Additionally, the board expects the upcoming 10-year plan on healthcare to be equally positive and to provide a boost to primary care as the Government shifts toward community, primary and preventive care in the future.

PHP stated that it is considering its options. It also advised shareholders to refrain from taking any action in response to Bidco's announcement.

