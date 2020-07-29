Primary Health Properties Posts Pre-tax Profit In H1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Primary Health Properties plc (PHP.L) reported profit before taxation of 39.6 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2020, compared to loss before tax of 106.1 million pounds in the prior-year period. Earnings per share were 3.2 pence, compared to loss of 10.7 pence last year.

Excluding MedicX exceptional adjustments, IFRS profit before tax was 38.1 million pounds, down from 41.5 million pounds in the prior year.

EPRA earnings per share were 3.0 pence, compared to 1.9 pence last year. Adjusted EPRA earnings edged up to 2.9 pence from 2.8 pence a year ago.

Net rental income for the half year rose to 68.0 million pounds from 56.4 million pounds last year.

Primary health Properties said it declared a third quarterly dividend of 1.475 pence per share, payable on 21 August 2020, equivalent to 5.9 pence on an annualized basis. This represents a 5.4 percent increase over the 2019 dividend per share.

The company intends to make a further dividend payment in November 2020 and maintain its strategy of paying a progressive dividend, in equal quarterly installments, covered by underlying earnings in each financial year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.