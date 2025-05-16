Markets

Primary Health Properties Launches 51.7 GBp Per Share Cash-and-Stock Bid To Acquire Assura

May 16, 2025 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Primary Health Properties plc (PHP) Friday announced a recommended takeover offer for Assura (AGR) valued at 51.7 GBp per share, comprising 0.3769 new PHP shares and 12.5 p in cash.

Assura shareholders will also retain April and July dividends totalling up to 1.68 p. At PHP's May 15 closing price of 99.5 GBp, the deal values Assura at approximately 1.68 billion GBp, topping a rival 49.4 p cash bid.

The combined group will control a 6 billion GBp portfolio of long-let healthcare properties across 200 countries, boost scale as the ninth-largest UK REIT, and unlock an estimated GBp 9 million in annual cost synergies.

A mix-and-match facility lets shareholders vary their cash-to-stock split. Completion is expected in the third quarter 2025, with Assura shareholders owning around 48 percent of the enlarged business.

PHP is currently trading at 99.55 GBp up 0.05 p or 0.05 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.