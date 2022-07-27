Primary Health Properties H1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) reported first-half adjusted earnings of 44.7 million pounds, up 9.8% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 3.3 pence compared to 3.0 pence. The Group noted that the increase in earnings was driven by strong organic rental growth from rent reviews and asset management projects together with interest cost savings arising from various refinancing's completed in 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Profit before tax increased to 107.7 million pounds from 72.0 million pounds. Earnings per share was 6.8 pence compared to 5.1 pence.

Net rental income increased to 71.1 million pounds from 67.7 million pounds, prior year.

