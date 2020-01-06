Primary Care Chain One Medical Plans to IPO

One Medical is part of Silicon Valley's attempt to bring healthcare into the information age. Valued at $1.5 billion in its last funding round, the healthcare conglomerate seeks access to the public markets to fund its expansion plans. Under the name 1Life Healthcare, the company filed its S-1 on Friday, so investors can get an early peek at the business. It plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "ONEM" and hopes to raise at least $100 million from the offering.

Founded by Tom X. Lee in 2007, the San Francisco-based healthcare provider has offices in its home city, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle, and Washington D.C. with plans to expand to Portland, Atlanta, and Orange County, Calif. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is an early investor in the company as well as a client, accounting for about 10% of One Medical's revenues.

Image Source: Getty Images

The company's business model is to provide healthcare services to employers for a $199 annual fee per employee on the plan. Its growth rates have been spectacular. The company is now up to 400,000 subscribers and 6,000 enterprise clients. One Medical's revenues were up to $212 million in 2018, with a $45 million net loss.

Lee stepped down as CEO prior to the IPO. The company is now led by Amir Rubin, who used to work for UnitedHealth. In a talk he gave at the Health Facilities Innovation Forum, Lee predicted there would be big disruptions to the healthcare industry. Tech giants Alphabet and Amazon are entering the space to make it faster, better, and cheaper. One Medical going public is another step in that direction.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (C shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (C shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Taylor Carmichael owns shares of Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (C shares) and Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.