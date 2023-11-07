News & Insights

Primark's trade picked-up when autumn weather arrived -AB Foods CEO

November 07, 2023 — 04:09 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

By James Davey

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Unseasonably warm weather across Europe in September hit demand at fashion retailer Primark but the return of typically autumnal conditions three weeks ago, particularly in the UK, has boosted sales, the boss of owner AB Foods ABF.L said on Tuesday.

"The weather changed about three weeks ago and sales are very good," CEO George Weston told Reuters after the group reported 2023/23 results.

"There's an element of catch-up there I suspect ... It's had the effect of bringing stock levels back towards normal for the time of year," he said.

Weston's comments echo those of rival NextNXT.L last week.

He said consumers had also started Christmas shopping early this year.

"We're a third ahead of the same time last year on Christmas ranges," he said.

In its 2022/23 year, Primark's sales rose 17%, helped by a decision to pass on only part of its input cost increases to consumers through higher prices.

Weston said there are "a few" higher prices in some of Primark's autumn/winter ranges, accompanied by lower prices in childrenswear.

"We have no plans to move any prices through the rest of the year," he added.

