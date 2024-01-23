Primark's sales growth slows in Christmas quarter

Adds detail paragraphs 3 to 6

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.Lsaid underlying sales growth slowed at its Primark clothing business in the Christmas quarter and it cautioned it could face additional supply costs due to the disruption in the Red Sea.

The group said on Tuesday Primark's like-for-like sales rose 2.1% in the 16 weeks to Jan. 6, its fiscal first quarter, a slowdown from growth of 8% in the previous quarter.

Total sales were up 7.9% over the period which the group said was marked by "a slow start given the unseasonal warm weather, and strong Christmas trading."

AB Foods said it now felt more confident in Primark delivering an improved adjusted operating margin in the 2023/24 financial year, driven by a further improvement in product gross margin.

"This should insulate us well against potential additional costs of supply due to the disruption in the Red Sea should they arise," it said.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, kept its forecast for a year of "meaningful progress" in both profitability and cash generation.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

