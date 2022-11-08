Primark’s price freeze is risky inflation gambit

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Primark is breaking with the pack to navigate soaring inflation. The UK high street retailer best known for its throwaway fashion, which is owned by 12 billion pound Associated British Foods, on Tuesday promised to freeze prices over the next year despite rising costs. Its largest rival Inditex, owner of Zara, is taking a different approach by hiking prices over the next year.

AB Foods Chief Executive George Weston appears to be willing to sacrifice Primark’s near 10% operating margin to keep price-sensitive customers happy. Assume inflation shaves almost 3 percentage points off the retail unit’s operating margin next year, taking it down to 7%. To keep his operating profit stable at 756 million pounds, Weston will need revenue to rise by 40%.

That’s a tall order given his customers will have less money to spend on cheap shoes and dresses as they grapple with their own soaring energy and food bills. The 4% bump in AB Foods’ share price on Tuesday suggests investors reckon the plan may work. But if it fails, Primark may be hit with a double whammy of low sales and a battered margin. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Japan baulks at U.S. car credits

Starbucks waits stubbornly in China queue

Uniper’s gory details point to bigger German bill

Elon Musk’s Twitter runs into subscription fatigue

Dollar stores getting penny-wise

(Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.