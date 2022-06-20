Commodities

Primark to trial Click & Collect, parent AB Foods maintains guidance

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Associated British Foods maintained its full-year guidance after trading in line with expectations in its latest quarter and said its Primark fashion business would launch a UK trial of a Click & Collect service on children's products.

The group said revenue for its third quarter to May 28 increased by 32%. Sales in its food businesses increased 10% which reflected price actions to recover input cost inflation and volume increases in the ingredients business.

All Primark stores traded during the period in contrast to last year when most stores were closed until the middle of April due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

