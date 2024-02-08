News & Insights

Primark to invest over 100 mln stg in UK stores in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

February 08, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods' ABF.L Primark clothing business will invest over 100 million pounds ($126 million) in its UK store estate in 2024, it said on Thursday.

The total includes more than 75 million pounds of new investment, building on plans it announced in November 2022.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.