Primark to invest over 100 mln stg in UK stores in 2024

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods' ABF.L Primark clothing business will invest over 100 million pounds ($126 million) in its UK store estate in 2024, it said on Thursday.

The total includes more than 75 million pounds of new investment, building on plans it announced in November 2022.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.