Commodities

Primark to invest 100 mln euros in Spain, to hire 1,000 employees

Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

November 30, 2022 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Primark said on Tuesday it planned to invest 100 million euros ($103.5 million) to open new stores and refurbish existing ones in Spain, its second largest market after Britain.

The clothes retailer, owned by Associated British Foods ABF.L, will open eight new stores throughout the country, including on the island of Lanzarote and the enclave of Melilla, the company said in a statement.

As part of its expansion plan, the company will add 1,000 new employees over the next two years, it said.

Even though many high-street retailers are struggling due to stiff competition from online-only brands, Primark, with its budget prices, has kept expanding over the past years.

The retailer has said it will hold prices steady despite rising inflation though it cautioned that rising input costs will hit its results in the new financial year.

($1 = 0.9660 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by David Evans)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.