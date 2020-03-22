Commodities

Primark to close its 189 stores in UK -FT

Rishika Chatterjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Associated British Foods Plc intends to close its 189 Primark stores in the United Kingdom from Sunday night after cancelling all new orders from suppliers as demand shrinks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported.

The fashion retailer has cancelled all new clothing orders from suppliers such as factories in India and Bangladesh but will continue to honour orders already shipped or delivered to Primark warehouses or stores, the FT said on Sunday.

