Primark sales up 15% in Christmas quarter

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.L on Tuesday reported a 15% rise in sales at its Primark clothing business over the 16 weeks to Jan. 7, benefiting from "very strong" trading in the Christmas period.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said its total revenue rose 16% on a constant currency basis, adding its outlook for the full year was unchanged.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

