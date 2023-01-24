Primark sales up 15% in Christmas quarter

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

January 24, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.L on Tuesday reported a 15% rise in sales at its Primark clothing business over the 16 weeks to Jan. 7, benefiting from "very strong" trading in the Christmas period.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said its total revenue rose 16% on a constant currency basis, adding its outlook for the full year was unchanged.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.