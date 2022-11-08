Commodities

Primark owner says higher costs, weaker consumer to weigh on 2022-23 outcome

Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

November 08, 2022 — 02:08 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods ABF.L reported a 42% increase in 2021-22 profit but reiterated its forecast for a drop in profit in its current year due to higher energy and currency costs and consumers' declining disposable income.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, ingredients and agricultural businesses, said on Tuesday it made a year to Sept. 17 adjusted operating profit of 1.435 billion pounds ($1.65 billion), up from 1.01 billion pounds in 2020-21, mainly reflecting a jump in Primark's sales after the end of COVID-related restrictions.

($1 = 0.8705 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter