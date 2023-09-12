News & Insights

Primark owner AB Foods raises profit outlook again

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.L raised its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday for the second time in four months, driven by strong trading from both its Primark clothing business and its food operations in its latest quarter.

AB Foods said it now expected adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, for the year to Sept. 16 to be "slightly better" than its previous expectation of "moderately ahead" of 2021/22's 1.435 billion pounds ($1.8 billion).

Britain's consumers have shown resilience in 2023 despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs. However, industry data has shown spending lost pace in August.

AB Foods, whose shares have risen 27% so far this year, said Primark's sales for the 2022/23 year were expected to be around 9 billion pounds - 15% ahead of 2021/22, with like-for-like sales up 9%.

Primark's growth has been driven by selective price increases, well received ranges and strongly performing new stores.

Looking ahead to its 2023/24 year, the group forecast Primark's operating profit margin would "recover strongly" from the around 8% expected in 2022/23.

It also forecast a "substantial improvement" in profitability at its sugar business.

