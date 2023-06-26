Primark owner AB Foods raises profit outlook

By James Davey

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.L on Monday raised its profit outlook for the 2022/23 year as its low-cost Primark fashion business benefited from strong demand for summer ranges in its latest quarter.

Consumers across Europe have defied expectations of a slowdown as spending power is squeezed by high inflation.

Earlier this month, Zara owner InditexITX.MC, reported a strong start to summer, while H&MHMb.ST reported a strong start to June.

AB Foods, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said it now expected full-year adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, to be "moderately ahead" of the 1.435 billion pounds ($1.83 billion) made in 2021/22.

It was previously forecasting an outcome broadly in line.

AB Foods said Primark's 13% jump in sales to 1.998 billion pounds in the 12 weeks to May 27, its fiscal third quarter, was driven by shoppers buying more seasonal clothing and health and beauty products, and from higher average selling prices. Like-for-like sales rose 7%.

UK households are in the midst of the biggest two-year squeeze in living standards since comparable records started in the 1950s, according to government forecasters. Inflation is running at 8.7% and consumers are also being hurt by higher taxes and borrowing costs.

AB Foods, whose shares have risen 24% so far this year, said third quarter sales in its grocery business, which includes Twinings tea, Jordans cereals and Ovaltine drinks, also rose 13%.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, additional reporting by Sarah Young)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.