Primark owner AB Foods raises full year outlook

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

February 27, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods ABF.L said on Monday its full 2022-23 year expectations have improved, with adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share now expected to be broadly in line with the previous financial year.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, had previously forecast adjusted operating profit lower than the 1.44 billion pounds ($1.72 billion) made in 2021-22.

