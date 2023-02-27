Primark owner AB Foods raises full year outlook

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods ABF.L said on Monday its full 2022-23 year expectations have improved, with adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share now expected to be broadly in line with the previous financial year.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, had previously forecast adjusted operating profit lower than the 1.44 billion pounds ($1.72 billion) made in 2021-22.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

