Primark owner AB Foods keeps full-year guidance after first-half profit fall

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

April 25, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods ABF.L on Tuesday reported a 3% fall in first-half profit but kept its guidance for a flat outcome in the full year.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses, said adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, was 684 million pounds ($854 million) in the six months to March 4.

