News & Insights

Commodities

Primark owner AB Foods expects growth in new year after profit rises 5%

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

November 07, 2023 — 02:17 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods ABF.L on Tuesday reported a 5% increase in annual profit and forecast "meaningful progress" in its 2023/24 financial year.

The group, whose shares have risen 34% so far this year, said profit growth in 2023/24 would be driven by a substantial improvement at its sugar business and a strong recovery in Primark's margin thanks to lower material and freight costs.

"Whilst the environment is still challenging for the consumer, inflationary pressures have eased and there is less volatility than there was 12 months ago. The group is well positioned as a result," it said.

"We look forward to a year of meaningful progress."

For the year to Sept. 16, 2023, AB Foods, which also owns major grocery, ingredients and agriculture businesses, made adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, of 1.51 billion pounds ($1.86 billion), up from the 1.44 billion pounds made in 2021/22. Revenue rose 16% to 19.75 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8121 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.