Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMREF) Price Target Increased by 10.21% to 14.26

The average one-year price target for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:PMREF) has been revised to $14.26 / share. This is an increase of 10.21% from the prior estimate of $12.94 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.04 to a high of $15.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.73% from the latest reported closing price of $9.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 20.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMREF is 0.11%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.11% to 4,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,425K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMREF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 894K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMREF by 1.05% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 341K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMREF by 1.91% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 322K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 304K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 46.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMREF by 91.01% over the last quarter.

