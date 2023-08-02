Prima Meat Packers (TYO:2281) Price Target Increased by 7.53% to 2,330.70

The average one-year price target for Prima Meat Packers (TYO:2281) has been revised to 2,330.70 / share. This is an increase of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 2,167.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,292.70 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.60% from the latest reported closing price of 2,207.00 / share.

Prima Meat Packers Maintains 2.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prima Meat Packers. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2281 is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 3,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 746K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2281 by 4.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 367K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2281 by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 220K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2281 by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 171K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 149K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

