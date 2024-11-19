Prima Meat Packers Announces Increased Interim Dividend

Prima Meat Packers,Ltd. (JP:2281) has released an update.

Prima Meat Packers, Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of 40 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, doubling the previous year’s interim dividend. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to stable and continuous dividends, aiming for a payout ratio of 40% or more. The total dividend amount declared is 2,013 million yen, sourced from retained earnings.

