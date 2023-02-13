Pridgen William Updates Holdings in Virios Therapeutics (VIRI)

Fintel reports that Pridgen William has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI). This represents 4.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.73MM shares and 8.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 537.50% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virios Therapeutics is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 537.50% from its latest reported closing price of $0.32.

The projected annual revenue for Virios Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virios Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRI is 0.00%, a decrease of 59.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.89% to 1,314K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 235K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing an increase of 24.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRI by 19.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management holds 160K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRI by 53.78% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 150K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 109K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 85.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRI by 289.44% over the last quarter.

Virios Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virios Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response, such as fibromyalgia ('FM'). Overactive immune response related to activation of tissue resident Herpes Simplex Virus-1 ('HSV-1') has been postulated to be a potential root cause of chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable bowel disease ('IBS'), chronic fatigue syndrome and functional somatic syndrome, all of which are characterized by a waxing and waning manifestation of disease. While not completely understood, there is general agreement in the medical community that activation of HSV-1 is triggered by some form of environmental and/or health stressor. Our lead development candidate ('IMC-1'), is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib. IMC-1 represents a novel combination antiviral therapy designed to synergistically suppress HSV-1 activation and replication, with the end goal of reducing viral mediated disease burden.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

