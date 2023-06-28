Pride Under Pressure: The Importance of Consistency Over Celebrations

There is no denying this June Pride is under pressure. 2023 has seen a wave of anti-pride backlash, brand boycotts and a subsequent glaring connection between a company’s public value system and its market value. It is not surprising companies are struggling to adequately manage their response and there is a growing fear of a broader shift in the way companies are approaching LGBTQ+ issues.

This poses complex questions for employees who are looking to understand their company’s values and beliefs. Concurrently, companies are increasingly aware that maintaining and fostering diverse workforces is not just a social imperative but also a business one. Globally we have seen the power of embracing inclusion and driving progressive change. For example, Ireland was the first country in the world to approve same-sex marriage through a democratic vote, which has significantly bolstered investor sentiment of “marriage equality is good for business,” resulting in record levels of growth.

At the core of this is a proven theory that diversity is a fundamental enabler of innovation and a competitive economy. In an environment that has become increasingly more polarized, and politicized, it is important for companies to build strategies and initiatives that support and empower the LGBTQ+ community in a consistent and organic way. This consistency allows companies to create a culture of authentic inclusion that runs far deeper than a display of celebratory events only during the month of June.

The onus is on employers to demonstrate a consistent year-round commitment to the fundamentals of inclusion. This needs to be led from the top and can be demonstrated through direct communication and demonstrable ownership. Here are a few ways organizations can foster a supportive and inclusive work environment for LBGTQ+ employees beyond Pride month.

Direct and Concise Communication:

In times of uncertainty and challenge, there is no greater importance than clear, concise and open communication. This is particularly evident through the recent LGBTQ+ controversy and the risk of back-pedaling on a position in the face of consumer pressures. June 2023 has seen a situation whereby multiple brands have taken a notably shyer and even silent approach to Pride recognition and celebration.

In an analysis from Newsweek, Aleks Philips points to several leading brands with a much quieter public approach to Pride month than in 2022. Brand strategist Kelly O’Keefe, founding partner of Brand Federation, suggested that brands that stood their ground tended to fare better than those that bowed to pressure. To please everyone, companies run the risk of alienating multiple sides by conjecture, particularly their most valuable asset of all, their workforce. Employers need to be clear and consistent in their position to provide meaningful leadership and transparent communication.

Executive Ownership for ERG:

Employee resource groups (ERG) have long been held as a best practice to connect with minorities within the workforce and LGBTQ+ has been no exception. As of this June, an estimated 90% of Fortune 500 companies have ERGs, and most, if not all have an LGBTQ+ focus. However, for ERGs to be successful leadership involvement is essential. There needs to be sponsorship and advocacy for its employees’ specific needs and a way to continuously drive progress and alignment to its member and company goals. For the LGBTQ+ community, at times of backlash and fear, this level of commitment is imperative. However, it is not always felt.

A recently published Great Place to Work survey found that 100% of executive sponsors said company leadership encouraged participation in ERGs. Only 52% of ERG leaders agreed. ERGs have great potential to drive belonging amongst the LGBTQ+ community and drive progressive change. However, this is only possible with leadership buy-in and consistent year-round support. To truly embrace inclusion, the face and focus of the ERG within any organization needs to match that of leadership.

Reverse Mentoring:

A 2020 LGBTQ+ Diversity ‘Show Me the Business Case’ study found that the US economy could save $9 billion annually if organizations implemented more effective inclusion policies for their LGBTQ+ staff. This was largely due to costs associated with mental health and the emotional toll of hiding one’s identity for fear of discrimination. There is no denying for many that these conversations are uncomfortable.

Yet one of the only ways humans can fully connect and understand each other is by listening and sharing lived experiences without judgment. For the LGBTQ+ community often what is missing is the opportunity to voice those experiences with leaders. One way to bridge the disconnect is via dedicated reverse mentoring programs. These are focused mentoring whereby leaders meet with minority representatives to hear and learn from their perspectives and cultivate a culture of openness and genuine understanding.

In what is becoming a culture war about the acceptance of LGBTQ+ persons in public life, there is a pressing need to embrace discomfort to make a more consistently comfortable experience for all. Through Reverse mentoring, there is an opportunity for leaders to listen, learn and act and foster a culture of inclusion.

Foster Consistent Support:

The importance of supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ employees extends far beyond the month of Pride. Companies must recognize the crucial juncture of recent events and how they respond to LGBTQ+ issues can have a significant impact on reputation and success. Maintaining a diverse workforce is not only a social imperative but also a business necessity for fostering innovation and competitiveness.

To build a culture of authentic inclusion, companies need to demonstrate a year-round commitment to supporting the LGBTQ workforce. This requires clear and concise communication from the top, standing strong against external pressures and clear alignment of social values. The precipitous rise of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment has left organizations in the crosshairs of a fraught culture war that extends far beyond the month of June. Silence through strife, presents the biggest risk of all, alienating the most valuable asset of all, a diverse and authentic workforce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.