Pride Month: These LGBTQ+ Inclusive Companies Are Also Remote and Hybrid-Friendly

June marks the beginning of Pride Month, and in honor, FlexJobs compiled a list of LGBTQ+ inclusive companies, which are also flexible in that they are remote and hybrid-friendly.

Learn: 10 Cheapest Countries To Work Remotely

Discover: 9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour

As FlexJobs explained, these companies are specifically recognized on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality list.

“To earn top ratings, these employers took concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ+ workers and their families,” according to HRC, which recognized 842 such companies this year.

Toni Frana, lead career expert at FlexJobs, explained that as a job seeker, there are a few things you can look for to help you understand a company’s inclusion efforts. “For example, do people who work at the company share their pronouns, or does the hiring manager share their pronouns during an interview,” said Frana. “Also, a sign that the company openly supports LGBTQ+ employees year-round — not just during Pride Month — can be found when reviewing the benefits packages and seeing whether or not it is inclusive of both legal spouses and domestic partners.”

These are some of the top companies currently hiring for fully remote jobs as of May 30, 2023, according to FlexJobs:

1. Airbnb

Types of positions offered include: senior learning designer, manager development — tech; senior manager, network engineering.

2. AT&T

Types of positions offered include: senior big data engineer; senior applications developer.

3. Citizens Bank

Types of positions offered include: senior software engineer; senior credit risk.

4. Discover Financial Services

Types of positions offered include: processing team leader; principal treasury.

5. DoorDash

Types of positions offered include: data analyst, quality assurance senior manager, growth strategy and operations — drugstore.

6. Dropbox

Types of positions offered include: editorial strategist; director, machine learning, new initiatives.

7. Google

Types of positions offered include: product manager; staff technical writer, software engineering.

More: How Much Is Google Worth?

8. Humana

Types of positions offered include: senior product manager; corporate strategy consultant.

9. Instacart

Types of positions offered include: market intelligence lead; tax analyst.

10. Pinterest

Types of positions offered include: manager II, learning; product lead, generative AI.

11. Spotify

Types of positions offered include: consumer business development manager — experience; copy lead, podcast.

12. Target

Types of positions offered include: lead UX product researcher, supply chain; principal UX product designer — Circle.

Related: Can You Really Make $5,000 Reviewing Target Products? Inside the Remote Job That Went Viral

13. Upwork

Types of positions offered include: senior payments accountant; senior product marketing manager — enterprise.

14. Verizon

Types of positions offered include: digital marketing analyst; security application engineer, data protection policy services.

15. Zillow

Types of positions offered include: lifecycle marketing manager, rentals; employee communications senior specialist.

See: 7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Find: 10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

To see the full list of all 100 jobs, click here.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Pride Month: These LGBTQ+ Inclusive Companies Are Also Remote and Hybrid-Friendly

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.