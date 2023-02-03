Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)

Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.31% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paycor HCM is $35.77. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.31% from its latest reported closing price of $26.83.

The projected annual revenue for Paycor HCM is $542MM, an increase of 19.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.31.

Fund Sentiment

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycor HCM. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 7.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PYCR is 0.2065%, an increase of 13.0515%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 80,778K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,310,226 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627,449 shares, representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 41.16% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,112,371 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 4,524,422 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,369,652 shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,083,794 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,557,642 shares, representing a decrease of 36.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 13.88% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,908,581 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730,157 shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Paycor HCM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Its HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is its focus on business leaders. For 30 years, Paycor has been listening to and partnering with leaders, so the company knows what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 28,000 customers representing over 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

