Pricing Initiatives to Aid Spectrum Brands (SPB) in Q4 Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is expected to report top and bottom line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 17, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.14 per share, which indicates an increase of 137.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved up by a couple of cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $759.9 million, indicating growth of 1.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 31.6%. However, it delivered a negative earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Spectrum Brands has been benefiting from increased pricing, cost improvements and a favorable mix. Gains from these actions have been aiding the company’s margins. Lower distribution costs, fixed-cost-reduction initiatives and positive pricing impacts are expected to have boosted the EBITDA margin and the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model predicts the adjusted EBITDA margin to increase 210 basis points to 12.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



Spectrum Brands has been progressing well with the Global Productivity Improvement Plan and strategic transformation plans. The Global Productivity Improvement Plan aims to improve the company's operating efficiency and effectiveness while focusing on consumer insights and growth-enabling functions, including technology, marketing and research and development. The majority of the savings are expected to be reinvested into growth initiatives and consumer insights, R&D and marketing across each of the businesses. This is likely to have aided its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.



The company has been streamlining its organizational structure and re-energizing its employee base. It is committed to improving operational efficiencies throughout and limiting risk. It remains focused on transforming into a pure-play global Pet and Home & Garden business.



We expect the company’s Global Pet Care business to deliver revenue growth of 11.2% year over year to $320.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.



However, Spectrum Brands is witnessing headwinds in its Home and Garden business due to a greater-than-expected reduction of retail inventory levels. It has been witnessing slower category POS and reduced inventory stemming from retailer inventory management strategies.



Reduced replenishment orders for the pest control category and lower POS are likely to have affected the sales in the Home and Garden business in the to-be-reported quarter. Sluggishness in the small home appliance space due to lower consumer demand and continued increase in retail inventory levels are also likely to have acted as deterrents.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management anticipated sales trends for the Home and Garden to worsen going ahead.



Our model predicts revenues for the Home and Garden business to decline 6.1% year over year to $109.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Spectrum Brands has an Earnings ESP of +5.93% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

