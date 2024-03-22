Pricey US sugar imports estimated to rise sharply, says broker

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. is projected to import in the current crop year (October-September) the largest amount of high-duty sugar in at least six years due mostly to falling supplies from trade partner Mexico, broker Czarnikow said in a report on Friday.

The U.S. is estimated to import in 2023/24 around 750,000 metric tons of sugar that will be taxed at the highest level of import duties: $360 per ton, or 16.33 cents per pound, said Czarnikow.

That type of imports keep consumer sugar prices in the country very high, nearly double the international benchmark. The U.S. government has programs for cheaper sugar imports at lower tariffs, but has been unable to fulfill those due to limited supplies in countries holding quotas.

"The amount of high-duty sugar entering the U.S. has doubled in the past five years and we expect this trend to continue," said Czarnikow.

The U.S. imports around a third of its sugar needs. Mexico is the biggest supplier, due to preferential trade terms. But the country has produced less, failing to use all of its quota.

"Mexico is facing a second consecutive poor sugar harvest," said the report, adding that the country, which usually produces nearly 6 million tons per year, made only 5 million tons of sugar in 2022/23 and will likely make 4.7 million tons in 2023/24, a 10-year low.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Josie Kao)

