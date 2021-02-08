PriceSmart's (PSMT) January Comps Revert to Positive Zone

PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT reported impressive sales numbers for January. In fact, the company reverted to positive comparable net merchandise sales (comps) after a dip in the metric for December. Apparently, comps for the four weeks ended Jan 24, 2021, edged up 2.8% for 45 warehouse clubs. Comps were hurt by foreign-currency fluctuations to the tune of $7.7 million or 3.3%. Except for December, when comps declined 1.7%, the metric increased 5.6%, 4.1% and 0.3%, respectively, for November, October and September.



Moreover, net merchandise sales in the same month under review grew 5.2% to $267.1 million from $254 million a year ago. However, currency rate fluctuations negatively impacted the metric by $8.9 million or 3.5%. Further, e-commerce penetration accounted for 3.6% of the overall net merchandise sales.



Encouragingly, fiscal year to date including five months ended Jan 31, 2021, net merchandise sales rose 6% to $1,478.1 million from $1,395 million in the year-ago period. Foreign currency fluctuations hurt the metric by 3.4% or $46.9 million. For the 21-week period ended Jan 24, 2021, comps jumped 2.2% year over year, with foreign-currency fluctuations affecting comps by 3.3% or $43.9 million.

Further Details

During the month under review, net merchandise sales and comps increased in spite of the mounting coronavirus cases and related restrictions across certain markets. Consolidated comps rose despite decreases in Colombia and Trinidad. In fact, comps across Colombia were marred by rising restrictions on circulation owing to increasing coronavirus cases and impact of sales transferred from the existing clubs to the company’s newly opened Usaquen club in Bogota. The metric in the Trinidad market was mainly hurt by management’s decision to limit U.S. merchandise imports on the insufficient U.S. dollar liquidity. Nonetheless, PriceSmart is trying alternative solutions to alleviate the ongoing illiquidity challenges in Trinidad.



Considering the pandemic woes, the company lost nearly 70 club days in January, where in-club shopping was forbidden. Also, various locations contended with lower operating hours as well as other restrictions including limitations on some business areas like food services and Optical.



Nevertheless, PriceSmart is committed toward enhancing online capabilities and developing innovative ways to better serve its members. It is progressing well with the technology-enabled shopping like the Click & Go contactless online ordering. Moreover, the curbside-pickup service is impressive. Encouragingly, the Click & Go service, including curbside pickup and delivery, accounted for roughly 3.6% of the overall net merchandise sales for January.



Moreover, delivery through Click &Go is currently available across all its markets. The company also introduced the option to select certain dates and windows of time for curbside pickup and delivery, which is likely to help it offer more convenience to Members. Going forward, management believes that Click & Go curbside and delivery services are expected to be significant alternative shopping tools and boost Members’ value.





Currently, the company operates 47 warehouse clubs across 12 countries and one U.S. territory. A glimpse at the company’s price performance reveals that shares of this membership-shopping warehouse club operator have increased 48.9% in the past six months compared to the industry’s 16.4% rise.

