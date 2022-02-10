PriceSmart's (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 28th of February to US$0.43. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

PriceSmart's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, PriceSmart's dividend was only 21% of earnings, however it was paying out 266% of free cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:PSMT Historic Dividend February 10th 2022

PriceSmart Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.60 to US$0.86. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.7% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

PriceSmart May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 2.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While EPS growth is quite low, PriceSmart has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think PriceSmart will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in PriceSmart stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

