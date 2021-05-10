PriceSmart (PSMT) Reports Impressive Sales Numbers for April

PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT reverted to a positive comparable net merchandise sales (comps) trend with impressive metrics for April, after a plunge of 5.9% witnessed in March. Despite the pandemic-led uncertainties and restrictions across various markets, comps for the four weeks ended Apr 25, 2021, increased 25.3% year over year for 45 warehouse clubs. Comps were hurt by foreign-currency fluctuations to the tune of $3.4 million or 1.7%.



Further, the company’s net merchandise sales in April rose 22% to $263.4 million from $216 million registered in the year-earlier period. However, foreign currency exchange fluctuations hurt sales by $3.4 million or 1.6%. Notably, the company witnessed rising demand in non-food categories in the quarter under review, mainly electronics and apparel. Also, the company has been maintaining a robust on-hand inventory.



For the fiscal year-to-date period, including eight months ended Apr 30, 2021, net merchandise sales rose 6.2% to $2,307.8 million from $2,172.5 million a year ago. Foreign currency fluctuations hurt the metric by 2.9% or $62.4 million. For the 34-week period ended Apr 25, 2021, comps improved 3.3% year over year, with foreign-currency fluctuations affecting comps by 2.9% or $60.6 million.



Furthermore, management notified that PriceSmart’s membership base and 12-month renewal rate are growing strongly. Markedly, the 12-month renewal rate came in at 86.1% for the period ended Apr 30, 2021. This reflects growth from increase of 81.5% and 80.5% in 12-month renewal rate recorded for the periods ended Feb 28, 2021 and Aug 31, 2020, respectively.



We note that PriceSmart is making solid omni-channel efforts to improve service and deliver great convenience to members. Its Click & Go service, including curbside pickup and delivery facilities, bodes well. Currently, the company operates 47 warehouse clubs across 12 countries and one U.S. territory. A glimpse at the company’s price performance reveals that shares of this membership-shopping warehouse club operator have rallied 12.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5.2% rise.

Don’t Miss These Solid Retail Bets

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tapestry TPR boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



L Brands LB, also a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a long-term earnings-growth rate of 13%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



L Brands, Inc. (LB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.