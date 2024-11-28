PriceSmart price target raised to $100 from $82 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on PriceSmart (PSMT) to $100 from $82 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company will be implementing fiscal optimization initiatives in the form of tax credits from different geographies used against U.S. profits, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also thinks lower corporate taxes in the U.S. should be a partial tailwind for PriceSmart.

