PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shareholders Booked A 65% Gain In The Last Year

While PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 13% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 65% in that time.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year PriceSmart grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 10%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 65% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PSMT Earnings Per Share Growth May 24th 2021

We know that PriceSmart has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PriceSmart shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 66% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 0.7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for PriceSmart that you should be aware of.

