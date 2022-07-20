PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.43

PriceSmart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PSMT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.43 on 31st of August. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

PriceSmart's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. PriceSmart is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 10.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:PSMT Historic Dividend July 20th 2022

PriceSmart Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.60 total annually to $0.86. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.7% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately, PriceSmart's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On PriceSmart's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think PriceSmart will make a great income stock. While PriceSmart is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think PriceSmart is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for PriceSmart that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

