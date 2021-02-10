PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that PSMT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSMT was $102.46, representing a -0.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.09 and a 148.99% increase over the 52 week low of $41.15.

PSMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). PSMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSMT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 31.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSMT at 1.09%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.